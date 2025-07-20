Melania Trump's latest post sparks fury with netizens trolling her over Epstein files; ‘Can’t be best when…’

First Lady Melania Trump faced immense backlash over her recent post, with several netizens questioning her over the same thing. Melania Trump hardly ever speaks in public and has only been spotted a few times during Donald Trump's second administration. (AFP)

Melania hardly ever speaks in public and has only been spotted a few times during Donald Trump's second administration. However, she announced her Be Best campaign on Instagram on Saturday.

“America’s foster youth received a $30 million housing commitment in yesterday’s FY26 THUD appropriations bill,” Donald Trump's spouse stated in a post on Instagram. Her statement comes after Melania allegedly made a scathing seven-word remark about “snakes” Ivanka and Jared Kushner, according to an ex-aide.

“Thank you @rep_stevewomack and the House Appropriations Committee for supporting this key priority of Fostering the Future, a BE BEST initiative,” she added.

During Trump's first term in 2018, Melania started a public awareness campaign called Be Best. It was expanded to cover internet safety in 2019 after initially concentrating on kids' social media use, mental health, and opioid misuse.

This year, Melania declared in January that she would be growing the platform for children's welfare. Speaking to Ainsley Earhardt of Fox News, she said, “I will expand Be Best and continue with Be Best.”

Netizens ask Melania Trump to release Epstein Files

Melania's post garnered criticism as it also coincides with backlash President Trump has been facing within his own MAGA camp over the way his administration handled the files pertaining to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The comment section of Melania's post immediately inundated with calls from critics for the Epstein files' release.

“Best release the EPSTEIN files!!!” one person commented, while another said, “Can you Be Best - and release the Epstein Files?!?!”

“Be best released the Epstein files,” a third person chimed in.

“I really don’t care, do you?,” a fourth stated, while referring to the infamous “I really don't care” jacket that Melania donned during her visit to a migrant child detention centre during Trump's first term.

“Can’t be best when everyone is poor and hungry,” a fifth person stated.