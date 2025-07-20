What happened to Corey Adams? Former Edna Karr football standout shot dead in Tennessee

Corey Adams, a former football standout at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, killed in a shooting in Tennessee on Saturday night, According to The Times-Picayune, he succumbed to gunshot wounds. Corey Adams got killed in a shooting in Tennessee on Saturday night.(X@OleMissFB)

Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee, which is located just outside of Memphis, stated that they discovered Corey Adams in a car outside his residence in Cordova, Tennessee.

He was declared dead at the spot despite the medicsefforts to save his life.

Adams was a standout member of the Edna Karr squad that took home a state title the previous season. He was designated as a freshman on the University of Mississippi football team.

Corey Adams among five people shot in Tennessee

According to the sheriff's office, Adams was one of five individuals killed in the shooting. The other four victims, who are classified in non-critical condition, arrived at local hospitals in their own cars.

“SCSO detectives have identified the victim in last night’s homicide as 18-year-old Corey Adams of New Orleans, Louisiana. This investigation is ongoing,” ShelbyTNSheriff wrote on X.

Also Read: Melania Trump's latest post sparks fury with netizens trolling her over Epstein files; ‘Can’t be best when…’

Who was Corey Adams?

Adams, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound star who finished the 2024 season with 47 tackles, including 15 sacks and four forced fumbles, received Times-Picayune's all-metro defensive player of the year.

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association repeatedly selected 18-year-old Adams to the Class 5A all-state team. In 2024, the group also named him the 5A defensive player of the year. He got selected as the all-district defensive MVP by the Catholic League coaches the previous season.

Adams was one of the more formidable defensive players in the New Orleans metro region because of his ability to move from sideline to sideline and muscle his way into opposing teams' backfields.

Corey Adams dead: Tributes pour in

One of his most notable plays was when the junior stole the football from the quarterback for Holy Cross and sprinted for a touchdown after 70 yards.

The Edna Karr football team's Facebook page recalled Adams as "a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man," stating that everyone who knew him was "heartbroken and tormented to pieces."

The Ole Miss football program released a statement on Sunday stating that "our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time" and that its football team “is trying to cope with this tragic loss.”