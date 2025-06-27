Why Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee locals saw a fireball in the sky today; here's what's behind the mystery

A mysterious flaming object blazing through the skies over the southern US has left residents stunned and searching for answers. Witnesses from South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia reported seeing a "giant ball of fire" hurtling across the sky, with no reported impact, explosion, or fire on the ground, fueling speculation and concern across multiple states, as reported by the Daily Mail. Witnesses across South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia describe a giant fireball in the sky.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

What does the fireball in the sky mean?

According to 13wmaz, these fiery sightings are often attributed to “fireballs,” which are bright meteors or small asteroids that enter Earth's atmosphere at high speed. As they encounter intense friction, most break apart before reaching the ground, creating dramatic streaks of light visible from miles away.

The National Weather Service believes that these sightings of fireballs are meteors.

NASA keeps a close eye on large objects that are in the atmosphere and could get close to Earth with its Near-Earth Object Studies program. However, the sightings of such a large object during the day are rare.

People share sightings of 'fireballs' on social media

A firefighter wrote on X, “This fireball in the sky went RIGHT OVER MY SON while he was fishing today!!! WHAT IS THIS?!" A second user wrote, “A “ Fireball “ was Spotted In Multiple States Including South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina & Atlanta. It can Be Seen Streaking Across The Sky Leaving a Smoke Trail. Multiple Fire Departments Reportedly Out Looking. Asteroid, Meteor, or UFO.”

A third user wrote, “So there’s fireball’s falling from the sky here today in South Carolina. As if driving down 85 didn’t already suck enough.” Another user wrote, “ Should we be concerned a massive fireball is flying across the Southeast? Someone should definitely check on that ....”