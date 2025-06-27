Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Fireball in the sky? Here's what locals in Atlanta, Georgia and South Carolina saw and where it disappeared

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 27, 2025 12:19 AM IST

Several locals across Georgia, including Atlanta, and South Carolina, reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Thursday

Several locals across Georgia, including Atlanta, and South Carolina, reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Thursday. Its last sighting, as per reports, was in Lexington.

Locals in South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee saw a fireball in the sky(Unsplash)
Locals in South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee saw a fireball in the sky(Unsplash)

According to WYFF TV in South Carolina, the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg noted that the object appears to be a meteorite.

Reported between 12:15 and 12:30 PM ET, the sightings drew over 100 submissions to the American Meteor Society (AMS), with witnesses describing a blazing object, loud booms, and shaking homes.

Read More: Gold Price today in US: What's behind the rise in prices and will they keep going up?

"This was the middle of the day, and it just came out of nowhere," one fireball report on the American Meteor Society read from Perry, Georgia.

What Locals Saw

Metro Atlanta, Georgia: Residents from Riverdale to Suwanee, Covington to Calhoun, reported a “streak of fire” or “glowing object” falling from the sky. In Rockdale County, witnesses heard a “loud boom” and felt houses shake, prompting initial fears of an earthquake, ruled out by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

South Carolina: Sightings poured in from Greenville, Spartanburg, and Anderson counties, with videos from White Horse Road and Lexington showing a “giant ball of fire” fading above the tree line.

Other States: Tennessee and North Carolina reported similar sightings, with a firefighter in East Tennessee describing it as a “mini sun with a tail of fire” around 12:20 PM local time.

Read More: Birmingham fire: Smoke seen billowing from building near airport, videos surface

Where Did It Disappear?

The fireball’s exact endpoint remains unclear, as it likely disintegrated in the atmosphere.

What Makes Fireballs Visible?

A fireball is a meteor brighter than magnitude -4 (brighter than Venus), caused by a space rock (meteoroid) entering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed. 

Meteoroids, typically 1–20 meters in size, travel at 11–72 kilometers per second (25,000–160,000 mph). Friction with the atmosphere heats them to thousands of degrees Celsius, vaporizing material and creating a glowing plasma trail. Larger meteoroids produce brighter fireballs. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Fireball in the sky? Here's what locals in Atlanta, Georgia and South Carolina saw and where it disappeared
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On