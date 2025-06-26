Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Who is Omead Afshar? Elon Musk fires one of his top Tesla confidants

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 26, 2025 09:46 PM IST

Omaed Afsher, often referred to as ‘The Musk Whisperer’ has been dismissed by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has reportedly dismissed Tesla’s head of operations for North America and Europe, just days before the end of the second quarter. The move comes amid slumping sales and waning brand momentum, with Tesla’s EV sales declining for a fifth consecutive month across key markets including Europe, the U.S., and China, as reported by Forbes.

Omaed Afsher, often referred to as ‘The Musk Whisperer’, has been dismissed by Elon Musk.(Omaed Afshar/LinkedIN)
Afshar joined Tesla in 2011 as an engineer and was referred to as “The Musk Whisperer.” 

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
