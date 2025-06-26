Who is Omead Afshar? Elon Musk fires one of his top Tesla confidants

Elon Musk has reportedly dismissed Tesla’s head of operations for North America and Europe, just days before the end of the second quarter. The move comes amid slumping sales and waning brand momentum, with Tesla’s EV sales declining for a fifth consecutive month across key markets including Europe, the U.S., and China, as reported by Forbes.

Omaed Afsher, often referred to as ‘The Musk Whisperer’, has been dismissed by Elon Musk.(Omaed Afshar/LinkedIN)