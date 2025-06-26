Pete Hegseth rips into Fox News' Jennifer Griffin in heated exchange: 'You're about the worst…' | Watch

During a tense Pentagon briefing regarding recent US strikes on Iran, an unexpected outburst shifted the attention to Senior Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin. Upon asking a question by Griffin, the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, responded by calling her out. During a Pentagon briefing on US strikes in Iran, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth criticized Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Pete Hegseth blasts senior Fox News Reporter Jennifer Griffin

Tensions escalated during the briefing as Hegseth addressed claims of an intelligence leak following the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Responding to speculation, the Pentagon official stated he was unaware of any intelligence indicating that Iran had relocated its highly enriched uranium to protect it from potential American attacks. He said, “I'm not aware of any intelligence that I've reviewed that says things were not where they were supposed to be, moved or otherwise.”

Griffin asked, “Are you certain none of that highly enriched uranium was moved?” Rather than responding to the question, he pointed his words directly at her and declared, “Of course we’re watching every single aspect—but Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst. The one who represents the most intentionally.” The sudden accusation stunned the room while Griffin added, ”I take issue with that."

Internet reacts to Hegseth Vs Griffin

The video of Hegseth lashing out at Griffin quickly went viral on the internet. A user wrote, “Jennifer Griffin has needed to be called out since the beginning of the Ukraine made for TV conflict.” A second user wrote, “What a ringing endorsement for Jennifer Griffin's exceptional reporting. It's a perfectly fair question. Just answer it.” A third user wrote, “He should drop the F-bomb and call out Jennifer Griffin by name.”

Another user wrote, “Question was from Jennifer Griffin…. She should be better than that. Very lame to make issue of a non-issue.” One user wrote, “In all of FoxNews, I have a modicum of respect for two people: Neil Cavuto and Jennifer Griffin. Our drunken frat boy SecDef just called out Jennifer for being a hack which is fcking bizzaroland.”