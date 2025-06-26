How did Marge Simpson die? Iconic Simpsons character marries Ringo Starr in afterlife

Fans of America’s longest-running primetime show, The Simpsons, were left shocked after Season 36 finale revealed that one of the main characters of the show- Marge Simpson- died. The episode aired on May 18 and the beloved character is voiced by Julie Kavner. The Simpsons confirms Marge Simpson's death in Season 36 finale(The Simpsons)

How did Marge Simpson die?

The finale episode titled “Estranger Things” kills off Marge Simpson not in the present but via a 35-year flash forward into the future. This jump shows that her three children Bart, Lisa, and Maggie are now all adults.

In an unfortunate turn of circumstances, her worst fear of her kids growing apart has come to life as they have now stopped watching the kids’ show that bonded all of them together- The Itchy & Scratchy Show.

Lisa goes on to pursue a successful career as commissioner of the NBA while “Bart remained Bart”. He now runs an unlicensed old age home where Homer lives minus his wife Marge who has seemingly passed away.

The episode featured a brief funeral scene at Marge’s tombstone where Lisa refers to her as “late mother” and also opens a letter left behind to be looked at after her death. The letter showed Marge’s doubts about deeming it “very unlikely” that she would pass away before her husband.

“Your father and I won't be around forever. When you get older, you'll need to lean on each other. Whatever you do, don't drift apart, you share a journey with your siblings that no one else will ever understand,” Marge said in a foreshadowing scene.

“You must never, ever, ever take that for granted.” The episode concluded with the sibling pair watching The Itchy & Scratchy Show together while their mother looks down upon them from heaven.

Marge Simpson marries The Beatles alum Ringo Starr in afterlife

In a hilarious but shocking twist of events, it's revealed that Marge remarries The Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr in heaven as he sneaks up behind her to say, “Love, we’ll be late for the Heaven buffet. There’s a shrimp tower."

“Okay, Ringo,” she says before kissing the musician. “I’m just so glad that we’re allowed to marry different people in Heaven.” Although no exact reason is provided for Marge’s death, it’s clear that the event is bound to happen at some point in the future.

The Simpsons has been renewed for four more seasons. Season 37 is expected to premiere sometime in the fall.

By Stuti Gupta