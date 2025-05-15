Barry Keoghan opens up on his prep for four-part Beatles biopic, gushes over spending time with 'icon' Ringo Starr

Not that Barry Keoghan's filmography was in dire need of any more awards-circuit approved titles, but there's no denying that the actor may have just landed the gig of a lifetime — of course, contingent on how the final product pans out. Barry Keoghan is channeling his inner Ringo Starr with the Beatles 'icon' himself, amid biopic prep

Regardless, for now, OG and following fans of rock royalty The Beatles, have to wait with baited breath as the band's four-part biopic inches towards production and eventual completion. And Barry for one, is committed to making sure that his trusted turn as drummer Ringo Starr, is as exact as possible. Now what better way than to ensure accuracy than by shadowing the 'icon' himself?

In an exclusive byte to Entertainment Tonight on a recent red carpet, when asked about his prep for what could very well be the role of a lifetime, Barry opened up about his experience meeting the man he is soon to play on screen and what a delightful "shock" the whole experience was: "Ringo is such an icon and just meeting him was...I'm still in shock from it. I'm observing and I'm looking for the little nuances and the...without making him feel that I'm observing for that reason". Barry also confirmed that cultivating chemistry with the rest of the core star cast of the franchise was also well under way.

Now there's no two ways about the actor being star-struck. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Barry had shared: "I met him at his house and he played the drums for me. He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo. When I was talking to him, I couldn’t look at him. I was nervous. But he’s like, 'You can look at me'. And again, you’re playing Ringo Starr. My job is to observe and take in the mannerisms and study".

While Barry will be playing Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal has been roped in to play Paul McCartney. Babygirl fame Harris Dickinson will be stepping into the shoes of John Lennon while Joseph Quinn will portray George Harrison. Directed by Sam Mendes, the biopic is reportedly eyeing an April 2028 release.