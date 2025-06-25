The Simpsons Marge death: Internet shocked as iconic character's tragic fate revealed in Season 36 finale

The season finale of The Simpsons left viewers stunned as one of the most iconic characters was “killed off.” The Simpsons: The destiny of Marge, the mother of Bart and Lisa, is disclosed in this l36 season's final.

The new season of the popular animated series has concluded, and the last episode, called Estranger Things, contained a major plot twist.

The destiny of Marge, the mother of Bart and Lisa, is disclosed in this installment.

As the episode explores the siblings' connection and its evolution over time, Marge worries about their future closeness.

As the episodes progress, it shifts to a scenario set 35 years in the future and Lisa can be heard discussing her “late mother”.

The sequences imply that Marge dies before she is in her early 70s, and that many other people outlive her.

Lisa then reads a letter that Marge left pleading for the siblings to keep their tight bond throughout the episode.

Although the manner and timing of her death are not specified, the scenes indicate that it will happen at some point in the franchise's future.

Fans express shock on Marge Simpson's death

Some stunned fans turned to social media to express their confusion after learning that Marge dies in the future, with one writing on X: “WHAT DO YOU MEAN THEY KILLED MARGE SIMPSON.”

“What’s this I’m hearing they killed Marge Simpson off????” another asked.

“Dude, they freaking killed Marge Simpson,” a third user chimed in.

“WHAT THE F**K THEY KILLED MARGE SIMPSON!?” a fourth user commented.

Pamela Hayden's exit

It follows the announcement of the actor who would voice a beloved Simpsons character, replacing the original performer who has been in the role for 35 years.

Actress Pamela Hayden, 71, revealed last year that she would be leaving the cartoon Fox series.

She played Milhouse Van Houten, a character who has been a mainstay of the show since 1989 and is one of Bart Simpson's buddies who is well-known for his geeky pranks.