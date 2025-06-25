What is Zohran Mamdani's net worth? All about Indian-origin New York City Mayoral candidate's earnings, properties

Zohran Mamdani has emerged as the Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City by defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo. In 2025, Zohran Mamdani declared his intention to run for mayor of New York City. New York mayoral candidate State Rep. Zohran Mamdani's net worth was mostly made up of his state pay and a small income from his previous musical career.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to recent trends, the 33-year-old received 43.5% of the vote, while Cuomo finished in second with 36.3%.

Mamdani's net worth was mostly made up of his state pay and a small income from his previous musical career.

Mamdani and NYC mayoral election in November

With this triumph, Mamdani was able to guarantee his place as the Democratic contender for the NYC mayoral election, which are scheduled to take place on November 4, 2025.

Mamdani, the Indian-origin, Uganda-born, New York City-raised, will face incumbent Eric Adams, who became mayor on the Democratic Party line in 2021 but is running for reelection as an independent for a second term after being charged with federal corruption in September 2024 and being pressured to step down.

Zohran was born in Kampala, Uganda, and moved to New York as a kid with his mother, the celebrated director Mira Nair, and father, the renowned scholar Mahmood Mamdani.

The major factor influencing Mamdani's personal financial impact has been his own job, despite the fact that his well-known family indicates exposure to significant cultural and educational resources.

Also Read: Zohran Mamdani's victory over Cuomo sparks outrage among MAGA supporters as 9/11 warning issued: ‘Jihadist, dangerous’

What is Zohran Mamdani's net worth?

Mamdani has served as the representative for Queens' 36th Assembly District since 2020. His most recent 2024 tax returns show that he was paid $131,000 year as a state lawmaker.

Additionally, he earned $1,267 in song royalties from his past hip-hop endeavors while going by the name “Mr. Cardamom.” Following graduation, he tried his hand at rapping and worked on his mother's movie sets. During his brief musical career, he recorded many songs, including Nani and Sidda Mukyaalo.

Forbes estimates Mamdani's net worth to be between $2,000,000 and $3,000,000 (about Rs. 1.6 crore to Rs. 2.5 crore).

After obtaining US citizenship in 2018, he contested for a seat in the New York State Assembly in 2020. He receives $1,42,000 (about ₹1.18 crore) annually for the job. He continues to collect modest royalty checks from his previous musical endeavors totaling around $1,267 (roughly ₹1.05 lakh) year, according to Music Essentials.

It has been 25 years since Mamdani came to the United States. According to official records, he owns four acres of land in Jinja, Uganda, and it costs around $1,50,000 and $2,50,000.

If Mamdani win the November election, he would become the youngest NYC Mayor after Hugh John Grant, who was elected at the age of 30 in 1889. He will also create history by becoming the city's first Muslim mayor.