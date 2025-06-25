Zohran Mamdani's victory over Cuomo sparks outrage among MAGA supporters as 9/11 warning issued: ‘Jihadist, dangerous’

Zohran Mamdani has sent MAGA in panic mode after defeating former state governor Andrew Cuomo in a surprising win in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor. Zohran Mamdani has declared several times that he supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state and that he will defend Jewish New Yorkers by raising financing for anti-hate-crime programming by 800 percent.(Bloomberg)

According to polls, Cuomo, 67, who was governor of New York for nearly ten years until stepping down in 2021 due to allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation against the alleged victims, and progressive state assembly member Mamdani, 33, were in a close fight.

Laura Loomer says Mamdani's leadership may lead to ‘another 9/11 in NYC’

Leading conservatives reacted negatively to Mamdani's seeming victory. Laura Loomer, a Trump supporter and far-right commentator, posted a series of warnings on X that Mamdani's leadership may lead to “another 9/11 in NYC.”

“New Yorkers forgot all about the victims of 9/11 killed by Muslims. Now a Muslim Communist will be the mayor of New York City. Get out while you can,” Loomer wrote. She went on to say that Mamdani is “literally supported by terrorists.”

Mamdani's opponents will be incumbent Eric Adams, who was elected as a Democrat in 2021 but is now running as an independent, and Republican contender Curtis Sliwa, who ran unchallenged in the Republican primary.

Other Republicans blast Mamdani for being ‘Muslim socialist’

Earlier, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) warned in a fundraising email that a Mamdani win would be a “doomsday scenario.”

“Every principle we hold dear as freedom-loving Americans will be under threat if a socialist and Hamas terrorist sympathizer becomes the next Mayor of the biggest city in America,” she stated in an email that was shared by Shane Goldmacher of the New York Times.

Meanwhile, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller referred to Mamdani as a “anarchist-socialist”.

Taking to X, Sen. Ted Cruz wrote: “To all my friends in New York who are not communists; Come to Texas! We love freedom and we’re not nuts.”

“Thank God we left NYC,” wrote conservative pundit Megyn Kelly.

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA also reacted to Mamdani's winning. He called him a “Muslim Socialist” and connected his victory to the remembrance of 9/11.

“24 years ago a group of Muslims killed 2,753 people on 9/11. Now a Muslim Socialist is on pace to run New York City.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), a possible 2026 gubernatorial contender, denounced Mamdani as a “jihadist,” “radical, Defund-the-Police, Communist, raging Antisemite.”

M. Gessen of the Times said Mamdani, a Muslim who has advocated for Palestinian rights, has been painted as an antisemite and extreme fundamentalist during the campaign.

According to the Times, Mamdani has declared several times that he supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state and that he will defend Jewish New Yorkers by raising financing for anti-hate-crime programming by 800 percent.

MAGA supporters call of his deportation, removal of citizenship

Supporters of MAGA reacted angrily to Mamdani's win. "“Again, why is anyone allowed to run for elected office unless you are native born?.” “Yes…enough of him!!!,” wrote on person.

“Remove his citizenship and deport,” demanded another. While some called him “the most dangerous guy,” others claimed that “this is going to be the best wakeup call for sin city NY.”