Zohran Mamdani, 33, billed as ‘America’s Sharma ji ka beta’ by internet after defeating Andrew Cuomo

Indian-American Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old lawmaker often described as an ‘upstart’ in front of rival Andrew Cuomo, has won the Democratic primary in the race to become mayor of New York City. Andrew Cuomo, who had both money and legacy on his side – he is a member of the politically powerful Cuomo family – conceded to Mamdani after the Queens lawmaker racked up commanding leads across Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani takes the stage at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. AP/PTI(AP06_25_2025_000028A)(AP)

If Zohran Mamdani is elected, he will become the first Muslim and the first South Asian mayor of New York City – no mean feat for someone who is just 33. While his Democratic primary win has led to celebrations among supporters, it has also spelled a headache for Indian kids everywhere who fear they will now have to live up to the high standards set by Mamdani.

One viral post, which lays bare this anxiety in a hilarious way, reads: “If Zohran Mamdani becomes NYC mayor at the age of 33 it will be a death blow to millions of young south Asian men in this country.

“Every desi parent is gonna be like, ‘Zohran was Mayor of New York City at 33! You haven’t even bought a house yet! Why can’t you be more like him?!?’ Ohhhh dark days ahead for south Asian men. Smh.”

America’s very own ‘Sharma ji ka beta’

The comments under the viral post were equally hilarious.

One person declared Mamdani as America’s very own “Sharma ji ka beta”.

Another X user wrote: “Zohran just became every desi mom’s favorite son overnight the pressure just reached historic levels across the country”.

“LOL. Well hopefully it’ll also encourage our families to not be disappointed when their immigrant kids don’t always pursue STEM fields,” a user added.

More about Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is a New York State Assembly member (36th District, Queens) and a Democratic Socialist known for championing rent freezes, free buses, public childcare, city‑run grocery stores, and robust housing and transit reforms.

He is the son of Indian‑born filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian‑Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani.