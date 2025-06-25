NYC mayoral polls: Zohran Mamdani declares victory in democratic primary, to face Eric Adams in November election

New York assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has declared victory and will be the Democratic candidate for the upcoming mayoral polls. The Indian-origin man will now face incumbent mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the November elections. Zohran Mamdani gestures as he speaks during a watch party for his primary election, which includes his bid to become the Democratic candidate for New York City mayor in the upcoming November 2025 election, (REUTERS)

Taking to X, Mamdani on Wednesday declared his victory and thanked the voters who chose to rank him at the top of their lists.

Addressing his victory party, the 33-year-old vowed to work towards making the cut more affordable and "be a mayor for every New Yorker."

“The power belongs to the people,” he added.

“I will be the mayor for every New Yorker, whether you voted for me, for Governor Cuomo, or felt too disillusioned by a long-broken political system to vote at all. I will work to be a mayor you will be proud to call your own," Mamdani told supporters.

Mamdani and Cuomo were locked in a tight contest in the race to become the democratic nominee for the November mayoral polls. Shortly after it was announced that the race would advance to the ranked choice system, the former New York governor conceded defeat.

"Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won,” Cuomo told his supporters.

While Mamdani has declared victory, the final results for the democratic primary race will be declared on July 1. As per AP, with 93 percent of the votes in, Mamdani secured a share of 43.5 percent.

Mamdani to face Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa

The New York mayoral polls are set to be held in November 2025. With Zohran Mamdani as the democratic candidate, he will be up against incumbent mayor Eric Adams and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

There are chances of Cuomo running being on the ballot for the polls as an independent candidate. However, the former governor is yet to confirm his plans.

The general election for the next New York mayor will be held on November 4, 2025.