Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

NYC mayor election results: How does ranked choice voting work?

BySumanti Sen
Jun 25, 2025 09:04 AM IST

The ranked choice voting system allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference rather than pick just one.

New York City is using ranked choice voting in its Democratic mayoral primary election taking place Tuesday, June 24. The system allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference rather than pick just one.

Supporters of Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani cheer as they watch results come in at his primary election party, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)(AP)
Supporters of Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani cheer as they watch results come in at his primary election party, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)(AP)

Those who support ranked choice voting believe it builds consensus, promotes positive campaigning and allows voters to express a fuller range of opinions. Opponents, however, believe the system is too complicated and could lead to ballots being thrown out.

Here’s how ranked choice voting works

In this system, the number of candidates a voter can rank depends on the specific rules in an area. In New York City, as many as five candidates can be ranked in one race. 

Voters, however, are not required to fill their ballots. A voter who supports only one candidate can just pick that one person. However, should that candidate not get the most votes, that voter will have no say in the later rounds of counting.

The last-place candidate is eliminated after the votes are tabulated. Subsequently, ballots from voters who supported that candidate have the next choice counted. The counting continues if none of the candidates hit 50%, and eventually another last-place candidate is eliminated. The next-ranked choices on all those ballots in the next round are counted. This process continues until a candidate finally reaches majority support, and wins.

How long it takes to count the votes depends on where the election is. For instance, in New York City, the Board of Elections will post unofficial results from the first round of votes on election night.

Preliminary elimination rounds are then tabulated a week later, with officials posting an unofficial report, according to the elections board. With mail and affidavit ballots being processed, the results could change.

It often takes longer to project winners in this system as election authorities need to ensure each ballot counted before they know in what order they would eliminate last-place finishers. Counting and processing mail-in ballots, provisional votes and others can take time. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / NYC mayor election results: How does ranked choice voting work?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On