McDonald's breaks silence on nationwide boycott in US; 'We're disappointed to see…'

McDonald's responded to the countrywide boycott that has been aimed at its restaurants this week. It was partly sparked by the business's decision to rescind its DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs. McDonald's mentioned that they were disappointed to see such erroneous accusations that misrepresent their actions and distort their values(Representative Image/AFP)

“As a brand that serves millions of people every day, McDonald's opens our doors to everyone, and our commitment to inclusion remains steadfast,” McDonald's told Newsweek.

In response to some of the complaints made by boycott organisers, McDonald's told Newsweek that they have 2,000 local franchisees across the country, spend millions with local suppliers, offers meaningful employment opportunities for over 800,000 restaurant staff, and acts as a catalyst for economic growth in local communities. “The McDonald's System also generates billions in federal, state and local taxes annually, and we'll continue to pay our fair share.”

McDonald's Corporation further mentioned that they were disappointed to see such erroneous accusations that misrepresent their actions and distort their values, adding that "we welcome honest dialogue with the communities we serve." The firm said it is still committed to servicing communities and consumers.

What we know about People's Union USA's McDonald's boycott

The People's Union USA, a grassroots organisation, has been spearheading a boycott of the corporation since Tuesday, accusing it of price gouging, taking advantage of tax loopholes, engaging in “corporate greed,” and breaking DEI pledges. In addition to organising boycotts of Walmart, Amazon, and Target, the organization intends to take more action against McDonald's unless the business makes significant policy changes.

The boycott this week coincides with McDonald's struggles with declining sales in the US market. The business reported a 3.6 percent loss in same-store sales in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020, the worst decline since the peak of the COVID epidemic, in May, citing “economic uncertainty” and “dampened consumer sentiment.”

The organization declared that it would support a nationwide boycott until McDonald's renews “their commitment to the Black community” and “keeps their promises, and finally does right by the Black owners and operators like us who deserved—but did not get—a fair shot at success.”

Here's what People's Union USA founder said

In an Instagram post, John Schwarz, the founder of the People's Union USA, stated: this is about power, not just burgers and fries. “When we unite and hit corporations in their wallets, they listen.”

“No McDonald's. No compromise,” he continued. “We're demanding fair taxes, an end to price gouging, real equality, and corporate accountability.”

The boycott is scheduled to finish on June 30. The People's Union USA has also called for a boycott of Starbucks, Amazon, and Home Depot for a month, as well as an Independence Day boycott.

There will be a boycott of McDonald's, Walmart, and Lowe's in August.