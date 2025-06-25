US to hit Iran again? Trump makes major one word statement as he likens recent strikes to atomic bombing of Hiroshima

“Sure”, stated President Donald Trump in response to a question about whether the US would launch another attack if Iran resumed its nuclear enrichment program. US' President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (not pictured) during the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague on June 25, 2025. (Photo by Piroschka Van De Wouw / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Following the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear installations, Trump stated on Wednesday that the information was ambiguous but that the damage caused may have been significant.

“The intelligence was very inconclusive. The intelligence says we don't know. It could've been very severe. That's what the intelligence suggests,” Trump told reporters before he spoke with global leaders at a NATO Summit.

“It was very severe. There was obliteration. Iran's nuclear program has been put back decades,” he continued.

He went on to say that the Iran-Israel truce is proceeding well and that it was great win for everyone.

Trump's strikes on Iran

In his Saturday night speech to the nation following the operation, Trump declared that the United States fully demolished Iran's enrichment installations at Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow.

“The strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace,” Trump asserted in his address from White House.

In the US strikes on Iran's nuclear installations, B2 bombers dropped two GBU-57s on Natanz and twelve GBU-57s on Fordow. During a press briefing on Sunday, US military officials reported that a US naval submarine fired about 30 Tomahawk missiles on Isfahan.

Trump compares US airstrikes on Iran with atomic bombing of Hiroshima

Meanwhile, Trump compared the US attack on Iran to his nation's move to unleash atomic bombs on Japan during World War II.

"They spent trillions of dollars trying to do this thing, and they didn't come up with it, and we're actually getting along with them very well right now," Trump stated during his speech in The Hague.

“But had we not succeeded with that hit? That hit ended the war. That hit ended the war. I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima, I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing that ended that war. This ended that, this ended that war. If we didn’t take that out, they would have been they’d be fighting right now.”