Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
‘Congrats to Nikhil Kamath’: Vir Das teases Zerodha billionaire over Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayor primary win

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 25, 2025 02:35 PM IST

After comedian Vir Das joked about Nikhil Kamath being the new mayor of New York, Kamath humorously engaged in the banter.

Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath has responded after comedian Vir Das jokingly congratulated him for becoming the mayor of New York, after Indian-origin leader Zohran Mamdani emerged victorious in the Democratic Primary race, defeating Andrew Cuomo.

Vir Das shared a photo of Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, who looked strikingly similar to Nikhil Kamath(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)
Vir Das shared a photo of Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, who looked strikingly similar to Nikhil Kamath(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

In an Instagram story, Das shared a photo of Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, who looked strikingly similar to Kamath. The comedian wrote, “Congrats to Nikhil Kamath who is the new mayor of New York.”

Not one to miss a beat, Kamath joined in on the joke and reshared the story on his own account with the caption, “Thanks, Vir Das,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Take a look at the story here:

The lighthearted exchange between the two came after Zohran Mamdani won the New York mayoral primary.(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)
The lighthearted exchange between the two came after Zohran Mamdani won the New York mayoral primary.(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

The lighthearted exchange quickly gained traction online, adding to the flood of memes and jokes already circulating about Mamdani’s political rise.

The 33-year-old's win made waves not just in political circles but across desi social media, where users jokingly dubbed him "America's Sharmaji ka beta".

"If Zohran Mamdani becomes NYC mayor at the age of 33 it will be a death blow to millions of young South Asian men in this country," quipped one user.

Another joked, “Every desi parent is gonna be like, ‘Zohran was Mayor of New York City at 33! You haven’t even bought a house yet! Why can’t you be more like him?!?’ Ohhhh dark days ahead for south Asian men. Smh.”

(Also read: Zohran Mamdani, 33, billed as ‘America’s Sharma ji ka beta’ by internet after defeating Andrew Cuomo)

Mamdani rose to prominence on social media with a publicly funded campaign that promises rent freezes, free buses, universal childcare, city-run grocery stores and major housing reform plans that have resonated with many New Yorkers.

His campaign has gained prominence worldwide for his creative campaign videos and promised policy changes.

He is the son of Indian-born filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani. He will face incumbent mayor Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa in the November elections.

News / Trending / ‘Congrats to Nikhil Kamath’: Vir Das teases Zerodha billionaire over Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayor primary win
