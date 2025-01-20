Fans perplexed as Jessica Simpson’s mom looks unrecognisable in rare birthday photo, ‘Who is this?’

Jessica Simpson’s fans were left confused after she shared a rare photo with her mother, Tina. On her mother’s 65th birthday on Saturday, January 18, Simpson shared a photo with Tina and wrote a lengthy caption. However, fans were perplexed by Tina’s unrecognisable appearance. Fans perplexed as Jessica Simpson’s mom looks unrecognisable in rare birthday photo (jessicasimpson/Instagram)

‘I am so lucky to be something and someone you believe in’

“Happy Birthday to my Mommy- the giver of abundance, love, passion, and purpose. Your light is the brightest of all-assembled by the multitudes of your individual blessings that create iridescent and unique sparks! Not only does your glow make you shine, but there is an honesty within your heart that gives truth to divine ambition and a courageous certainty that represents how passion can lead to unparalleled greatness,” Simpson captioned the image.

She added, “As your first born, I can say exactly what I need to say, be entirely who I am, love selflessly without fear or expectation and always find ways to think outside of the box to solve any problem at any given time because you are my guide and have shown me the beauty in the how. Many of these things cannot be taught with words- only through leadership and action. I’m led by your example and grace each and every single given day. You make it all happen even if you don’t know how, you learn to find the way. Your inventiveness and all things creative inspire everyone to not just dream, but also to follow through and to do so with an exciting confidence. Your determination pushes you to make all things possible, no matter how intense the voyage of discovery gets. There is no stopping YOU when you believe in something with all of your heart. I am so lucky to be something and someone you believe in.”

Simpson added that her mother is “the GOAT” when “there is responsibility, commitment, determination, and integrity required.” “I love to love you, make you proud, hug you and work alongside you each and every day for eternity! Thank you for making me a priority and for always giving me the no matter what kind of love!” she concluded.

Fans took to the comment section to express their shock and surprise at the way Tine looks in the picture. “Who is that? Does not look like her mom,” one user wrote. “This is Tina?????” another said. “Huh? Is her mom taking the picture?” one confused user said, while another wrote, “That’s TINA?????”

“Omg that looks nothing like Tina,” one user wrote, while another said, “Is your mom in the room with us? Who is this?” “She does not look like she use to at all ..,” wrote a user.