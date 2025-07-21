Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson shoots and kills step-grandson; ‘freak accident’ details

Dog the Bounty Hunter's family is going through a personal tragedy amid reports that his stepson, Gregory Zecca, shot and killed his step-grandson. Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson, Gregory Zecca, reportedly shot and killed his step-grandson(X/@tariqnasheed and Instagram/zeccagreg)

TMZ reported that the incident took place at their apartment in Naples, Florida, on Saturday night.

Dog the Bounty Hunter family accident details

The publication reported that it was an accidental shooting, and went on to describe it as a ‘freak accident’.

Zecca is the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, Francie, from her previous marriage. Anthony, his son, who got shot, was only 13.

Law enforcement responded to a call about a shooting at around 8 pm ET, the publication reported. Though an investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made, with authorities labelling it an 'isolated incident'.

Dog the Bounty Hunter family statement

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife, through a representative, told TMZ, “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.” They sought privacy during this trying time.

France, Gregory's mother, tied the knot with Dog the Bounty Hunter in 2021, after their respective spouses had passed away. The two reportedly bonded over their shared grief.

Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is an American television personality, bounty hunter, and former bail bondsman, known for the ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ show. Gregory Zecca, his 34-year-old stepson, is also part of the show, along with Chapman's daughter Lyssa.