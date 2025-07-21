Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Melina Frattolin: 5 key facts on 9-year-old found dead in Ticonderoga - from parents to Canada link

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 03:21 am IST

An Amber Alert was issued in New York on Saturday after Melina Galanis Frattolin, a 9-year-old girl, went missing

An Amber Alert was issued in New York on Saturday after Melina Galanis Frattolin, a 9-year-old girl, went missing, the state police confirmed. A day later, police confirmed that she was found dead in Ticonderoga. The alert, triggered by a report of a possible abduction near Lake George, was canceled.

Melina Galanis Frattolin was found dead on Sunday. (Facebook/ New York State Police)
Melina Galanis Frattolin was found dead on Sunday. (Facebook/ New York State Police)

5 key facts about Melina Frattolin

The Initial Abduction Report

The ordeal began at approximately 9:58 PM on July 19, when Warren County 911 received a call from Luciano Frattolin, 45, reporting his daughter Melina missing, suggesting a possible abduction near Exit 22 of I-87 in Lake George.

An Amber Alert was issued early on July 20, describing Melina as 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair, last seen in a white van wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, light-colored shorts, and white Adidas sneakers.

Read More: Melina Frattolin was not abducted; police question father's account after Ticonderoga discovery

Inconsistencies in the Father’s Story

As the Warren County Sheriff’s Office initially led the investigation, law enforcement identified discrepancies in Luciano’s timeline and account of events. This raised doubts about the abduction claim, a critical pivot that led authorities to question the circumstances surrounding Melina’s disappearance.

Discovery of Melina’s Body

With support from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, State Forest Rangers, and New York State Police K9 and Aviation units, Melina’s body was located deceased in Ticonderoga on Sunday. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Parental Context and Canada Link

Melina and Luciano, both residents of Canada, were in the US when the incident occurred, hinting at a cross-border element. Luciano is identified as the caller.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Safety

Due to jurisdictional issues, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office handed the case to the New York State Police, who now lead the probe. Authorities said that there’s no indication of an abduction or threat to the public. A media event is scheduled for Monday.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Melina Frattolin: 5 key facts on 9-year-old found dead in Ticonderoga - from parents to Canada link
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On