Sister Wives star Christine Brown ‘all for’ weight loss shots but confirms ‘haven’t taken' any as she lost 40 pounds

Christine Brown, the 53-year-old Sister Wives star, has opened up about her 40-pound weight loss journey. She shared photographs of herself on Instagram on September 24, and said that her slimmer figure was not the result of using “weight loss shots,” but she does not judge anyone who uses them. Christine Brown discusses her 40-pound weight loss journey on social media.(Instagram/christine_brownsw)

“Weight loss shots are helping so many women make progress, and I am all for it,” she wrote in her post.

Brown has warned followers that the “weight loss shots" can come with setbacks. She pointed to side effects like sluggish digestion and low energy, telling fans they should stay mindful if they choose that option.

In her Instagram post caption, she wrote, “I haven’t taken the shots, I lost 40 pounds with Plexus but I am loving helping people supporting their body while they are on it.”

Christine Brown’s 40-pound weight loss journey

The post comes shortly after the release of Brown’s memoir “Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom.” In the book, she details her years in a plural marriage with Kody Brown, whom she left in 2021, and the tense relationships with her fellow sister wives, E! News reported.

Christine said her relationship with Meri Brown was especially strained as she would pass demeaning comments about her weight, intelligence, and parenting. “I didn't trust that she would be kind to me, particularly in front of other people,” she wrote.

She described moments where Meri enforced strict household rules on others while ignoring them herself. “Even as she had an abundance of rules for us to follow about folding towels or whatever, she played her country music so loud that we could hear it throughout the house,” Christine recalled.

Christine reflects on her polygamous marriage

Christine said that being forced to live in close quarters with the other wives worsened tensions. She admitted that none of them would have “chosen” to be best friends, but if they had, “the little things that drove us nuts about each other wouldn't have mattered if we didn't spend so much time together.”

Christine’s candid reflections on her weight loss journey and her strained relationship with Meri come during a difficult time in her life as she continues building her life post-divorce.

