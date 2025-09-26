Weight loss coach reveals 5 things to do immediately after waking up for women to lose their belly fat

Belly fat is one hardest regions to lose weight and slim down. But sometimes, the process of dropping belly fat can become easier based on what you do after waking up. Small morning habits support your system, regulate your hormones and improve metabolism for the rest of the day. Weight loss coach Akanni Salako shared in a September 26 Instagram post on 5 things women can do after waking up to ease up belly weight loss process. Morning habits play a role in slimming down your belly fat. (Freepik)

Here are the 5 habits he suggested:

1. Drinking water with psyllium husk

First up, he suggested ‘restoring gut health’ early in the morning. Akanni shared, “Every morning, 8 ounces of water, some psyllium husk and apple cider vinegar. This helps reduce bloating and support digestion before food hits your system.” A healthy gut is essential in kickstarting your metabolism for the day.

2. Eat a GLP-1 boosting breakfast

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day, making it crucial to eat foods that help with satiety, suppress appetite, and regulate blood sugar, to avoid crashes later in the day.

He suggested, “This can look like eggs, avocados and berries in the morning. This keeps you full longer and then supports the hormones that regulate your appetite and your blood sugar.”

3. Avoid high insulin foods

Deciding what to eat for breakfast is vital as it sets the mood and energy for the day. The weight loss coach cautioned against foods that may spike insulin, such as the classic breakfast staples, such as cereals, toast, and sugary lattes.

4. Don't drink coffee immediately

The idea of bed tea or bed coffee may seem tempting, a cosy way to sip and begin the day in bed, but the weight loss coach instead emphasised delaying the coffee in the morning.

Rather, according to him, the correct order should be, “I need you to have water first, then your protein and then have your coffee. This balances your cortisol levels so we don't have stress spikes right away.”

5. Walk for a while

Morning routine may seem hectic, grabbing some coffee and commuting to work and then sitting down to remain immobile and inactive in a chair for long hours. Akanni instead urged to walk for a minimum of 10 minutes to get some sunlight. As per him, it benefits the internal body's clock. He said, “This boosts your mood, increases your metabolism and helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which is what is going to help you sleep better at night.” So how you begin your day impacts how you end it!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.