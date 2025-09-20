Weight loss coach shares 5 breakfast options for women above 40 to lose hormonal belly fat

Breakfast is deemed the most important meal of the day, as it sets the tone for the rest of the day, especially if you are on your weight loss journey. Belly fat, often caused by hormonal changes, can be particularly stubborn, but the right breakfast can help metabolism and support fat loss. Weight loss coach Akanni Salako shared an Instagram post on September 18, with some of his recommendations for healthy breakfast meals, along with why they are beneficial. Greek yoghurt with berries are a good breakfast combo. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: AIIMS trained gastroenterologist gives 8 breakfast options for healthy gut. Is any of it on your plate today?

Here are the 5 protein-rich breakfast options he suggested:

1. Greek yoghurt berry bowl

The weight loss coach recommended this because of the combination of high-protein and high-fibre, which in turn helps with satiety and regulates hormones.

Here are the required ingredients he mentioned for this meal, along with the macros, for those who are tracking calories:

Ingredients: ¾ cup plain Greek yoghurt, ½ cup mixed berries, 1 tbsp chia seeds, drizzle of honey.

¾ cup plain Greek yoghurt, ½ cup mixed berries, 1 tbsp chia seeds, drizzle of honey. Macros: ~250 cals, 22g protein, 28g carbs, 6g fibre, 4g fat

2. Veggie omelette with avocado toast

This meal is rich in protein, and it supports lean muscle building, while the fibre from the avocado stabilises blood sugar, as Akkani pointed out.

Here are the ingredients and macros:

Ingredients: 2 eggs, spinach, onions, peppers, 1 slice whole-grain toast, ¼ avocado

2 eggs, spinach, onions, peppers, 1 slice whole-grain toast, ¼ avocado Macros: ~320 cals, 24g protein, 22g carbs | 7g fibre, 16g fat

3. Oats with flax and blueberries

Oat is a very common breakfast staple, and Akkani suggested this because the soluble fibre helps to reduce belly fat by supporting digestion and controlling insulin spikes.

Ingredients and macros:

Ingredients: ½ cup oats, 1 Tbsp flaxseed, ½ cup blueberries, cinnamon, splash of almond milk

½ cup oats, 1 Tbsp flaxseed, ½ cup blueberries, cinnamon, splash of almond milk Macros: ~280 cals, 10g protein, 42g carbs, 9g fibre, 7g fat

4. Salmon and spinach breakfast wrap

For those who are looking to add omega-3s to their diet, this is a good one. Akkani revealed that this meal option's omega-3 content helps to fight inflammation - which is often the reason why belly fat becomes hard to lose.

Ingredients: Whole-grain tortilla, 2 oz smoked salmon, handful spinach, 1 Tbsp hummus

Whole-grain tortilla, 2 oz smoked salmon, handful spinach, 1 Tbsp hummus Macros: ~300 cals, 22g protein, 28g carbs, 6g fibre, 10g fat



5. Protein smoothie

Protein smoothie is the go-to for busy mornings. Akkani also confirmed that it’s a quick option that provides both protein and greens, helping to keep you full and support gut health.

Ingredients: 1 scoop whey or plant protein, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, ½ banana, a handful of kale, 1 Tbsp almond butter

1 scoop whey or plant protein, 1 cup unsweetened almond milk, ½ banana, a handful of kale, 1 Tbsp almond butter Macros: ~350 cals, 28g protein, 30g carbs, 8g fibre, 12g fat

All in all, starting your day with a protein-rich breakfast helps you stay fuller for longer as you feel less hungry, significantly curbing hunger pangs that may cause overeating and derail your weight loss goals. So beginning your day with a protein-rich breakfast is non-negotiable.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.