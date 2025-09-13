Fitness coach shares top 10 'easiest ways to lose 15 kg in 3 months'

In her September 12 Instagram post, fitness coach Amaka shared some tips and tricks for losing weight. She titled her post: 10 easiest ways to lose 15 kg in 3 months. Also read | Weight loss coach suggests 4 strength training exercises for women to target back rolls, flabby arms and belly fat Amaka said don’t just rely on cardio, incorporate 2–3 strength workouts weekly.(Shutterstock)

Losing 15 kg in 3 months requires dedication, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and lifestyle changes. According to Amaka, here are some effective tips to achieve your weight loss goal:

1. Follow the 80/20 rule

Amaka said, “Eat 80 percent whole, clean foods… and reserve 20 percent for your cravings, especially when you’re outside. Stop trying to be perfect. But like I always emphasise, still ensure you portion them well to avoid eating in excess.”

2. Prioritise protein

She added, “Chicken, fish, eggs, beans, goat meat, Greek yoghurt bowl, etc. Load your plate with protein because it will keep you full and kill those random cravings. Then, pair with veggies and complex carbs, and fat loss will be easier.”

3. Cut liquid calories

Amaka said, “Juices, sodas, some high-calorie sugar-packed smoothies, they sneak in 300–500 calories without you noticing and still leave you feeling hungry in a few hours.”

4. Walk every single day

“10,000 steps daily is a game-changer. Walking burns fat without burning you out. It's a low-impact exercise that melts fat easily,” she said.

5. Sleep 7–8 hours

Amaka added, “I used to sleep 4–5 hours and wonder why I was always hungry, super tired and unmotivated to exercise. Now I get 7–8 hours, and my cravings are way easier to manage. I always mash my exercise and burn more calories, hardly ever snack, and I stay focused throughout the day.”

6. Strength train 3X a week

“Don’t just rely on cardio. Incorporate 2–3 strength workouts weekly. If you want to get toned and lean in the right way,” she said.

7. Stop pausing your weight loss journey over the weekend

Amaka said: “Personally, I’d eat healthy Monday–Friday, then destroy it all on Saturday and Sunday. But once I stopped those 'cheat weekends', the weight started dropping consistently.”

8. Plan your meals ahead

According to the fitness coach, “When you don’t plan, cravings will always win. Meal prep helps with ease. If it’s prepping your proteins ahead, it will help reduce the time spent preparing your meals. Honestly, meal prep stops you from cheating, and it helps you stay more focused to see results.”

9. Stay consistent, not perfect

Amaka said, “I wasn’t perfect every day, but I showed up most days. And honestly, that’s what matters. Don’t strive to be perfect; just show up daily and keep pushing. The results will truly show in time.”

10. Track more than just the scale

“Instead of stepping on the scale, take these measurements instead of your waist, your arms, your chest, your hips, and your legs and compare every 1-2 weeks. Take pictures and compare. Check how your clothes fit. I even noticed my energy. Sometimes, the scale lies, but progress never does,” Amaka concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.