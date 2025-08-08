Nutritionist shares 10 simple fat-burning tips to help you lose up to 10 kgs in 3 months: ‘Drink water before meals’

In a world full of quick fixes and miracle diets, losing weight the healthy way can feel overwhelming. But sustainable fat loss doesn’t have to mean starving yourself or spending hours at the gym. Anjali Joshi, holistic nutritionist, shares in her August 4 Instagram post 10 simple fat-burning tips that can help you lose up to 10 kgs in just 3 months. Lose up to 10 kgs in 3 months with these 10 sustainable weight loss tips. (Freepik)

Diet and eating habits for fat loss

1. Add fat-burning spices: Sprinkle cayenne pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon into meals to naturally boost metabolism.

2. Eat protein and vegetables first: This helps you feel full faster and reduces carb cravings.

3. Drink water before meals: Have a glass 5–10 minutes before eating to control hunger and support portion control.

4. Use smaller plates: Trick your brain into thinking you’re eating more.

5. Choose low-calorie, high-protein meals: Keep yourself full while maintaining a calorie deficit.

6. Ditch sugar and refined carbs: Your waistline will thank you.

7. Stop relying on the scale: Track progress through photos, how your clothes fit, and measurements.

8. Follow the 80/20 rule: Eat clean 80% of the time, enjoy treats the other 20%.

Exercise and lifestyle strategies

9. Strength train 2–3 times per week: Build lean muscle and boost metabolism, even at rest.

10. Try intermittent fasting and detoxing

Eat within an 8-hour window (for example, 12 PM to 8 PM)

Drink lemon water, green tea, or detox smoothies

Stay hydrated to flush out toxins and reduce bloating

Fasting helps burn stored fat

Detoxing improves digestion and speeds up weight loss

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.