Nutritionist reveals her Sunday meal-prep ritual that keeps her family healthy all week: These ideas are worth stealing!

Sundays can be lazy for some, and crazy for some! But setting some time aside to prep your weekday meals on Sunday itself can ensure you have a slightly stress-free week. For many busy families, weekday meals end up being a hurried affair - quick fixes, last-minute decisions, and often, less-than-ideal choices. For nutritionist Lavleen Kaur, Sundays are a time to slow down, recharge, and set up the week so that healthy eating becomes effortless rather than an everyday scramble. Plan your Sunday meal prep for the week for your peace of mind and health.(Freepik and Lavleen Kaur)

In an interview with Health Shots, Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian & Founder, Santushti Holistic Healthcare & Diet Insight Nutrition Academy, reveals her Sunday meal-prep ideas and habits.

Plan before you prep

Lavleen starts with a 15-minute planning session on Sunday morning. This means reviewing everyone’s schedule for the coming week - school, office, workouts, travel, and planning our meals accordingly. "I shortlist four or five core dishes we all enjoy, ensuring a balance of proteins, complex carbs, vegetables, and healthy fats.

Instead of fixing each meal in advance, I focus on 'building blocks' that can be mixed and matched mid-week," she says. This helps to keep meals interesting and flexible without adding extra kitchen time later.

Shop seasonal and local

Before she begins cooking, she checks the pantry and fridge, and only then heads to the market for fresh, seasonal produce. What does she prioritise?

"Local fruits and vegetables for better taste and nutrition. A rainbow of colours to ensure a variety of antioxidants. Whole foods over packaged foods for clean, wholesome nutrition," answers Lavleen.

She also tries to make this trip a small family activity. "Involving my son in choosing fruits makes him more eager to eat them," she adds.

Batch-prep smartly

Once she's back home, she dedicates two to three hours to prepping ingredients that will make weekday meals quick and healthy. Here's what it involves:

Proteins: Soak and boil chickpeas, kidney beans, or lentils; marinate paneer or chicken with basic spices for quick grilling.

Soak and boil chickpeas, kidney beans, or lentils; marinate paneer or chicken with basic spices for quick grilling. Vegetables: Wash, chop, and store leafy greens wrapped in kitchen towels to keep them crisp; steam broccoli, beans, and carrots for salads or stir-fries.

Wash, chop, and store leafy greens wrapped in kitchen towels to keep them crisp; steam broccoli, beans, and carrots for salads or stir-fries. Grains and bases: Cook a batch of millet, quinoa, or brown rice. Prepare whole-wheat dough for quick rotis.

Cook a batch of millet, quinoa, or brown rice. Prepare whole-wheat dough for quick rotis. Flavour boosters: Make chutneys, roasted spice mixes, or homemade dressings in small batches to make everyday meals exciting.

"I avoid fully cooking meals ahead. Instead, I partially prepare ingredients so fresh dishes can be put together in under 15 minutes," explains the nutrition expert.

Organise for visibility

Everything that she prepares, goes into labelled glass containers to keep food fresh and visible. "I also maintain a grab-and-go snack shelf with roasted makhana, fruit bowls, and overnight oats. This makes healthy snacking the natural choice for everyone," she says.

Recharge and reset

For Lavleen Kaur, meal-prep is also about energy. She carves out 15-20 minutes for light movement or mindfulness, such as a walk, stretching, or simply enjoying a quiet cup of green tea. "This habit, which I often share in my tips for staying healthy with a busy schedule, gives me a mental reset and makes the week ahead feel lighter," she says.

Start the week with a family dinner

"We end Sunday with a dinner that uses some of the freshly prepared items. It’s a preview of the week’s flavours, a test of seasoning, and a warm moment of connection. Over time, this ritual has reduced our dependence on take-outs, cut down food waste, and ensured balanced nutrition even on the busiest days," says Lavleen on a poignant note.

Pro tip

Don’t overwhelm yourself by trying to prep the whole week from the start. Begin with just one element: maybe chopping vegetables or soaking legumes and build from there. Within a month, you’ll find a rhythm that fits your life.