Jennifer Lopez backs Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance: ‘Just give it a chance!’

Jennifer Lopez is speaking out in support of Bad Bunny amid backlash over his 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance. During an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings on Thursday, the singer and actress addressed the criticism, encouraging fans to stay open-minded, as reported by TMZ. Jennifer Lopez defends Bad Bunny amid Super Bowl halftime performance backlash, urging fans to remain open-minded. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez asks fans to give Bad Bunny a ‘chance’

During an interview with King, the Kiss of the Spider Woman said, "I think it's wonderful people will get exposed to him who don't know him. Just give it a chance!" Following the NFL's announcement of Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, many cheered for the artist; however, some critics pushed back on the decision, sparking a debate.

Lopez continued, “Music and art transcends languages, and he's done that more than anybody. It's the biggest stage you can hope to be on,” as reported by TMZ.

The Ain't Your Mama singer previously shared the Super Bowl stage with Bad Bunny and Shakira in 2020, when he appeared as a guest performer during her halftime show.

Lopes also added, “Super Bowl is great because it introduces you to people who didn't know you.” President Donald Trump previously shared that he had never heard of Bad Bunny until the halftime show announcement.

Lopez on her upcoming movie

According to TMZ, the actor and singer stopped by the New York studio to discuss her upcoming movie, which she believes carries a timely and necessary message. She said, "The world is in a place where there is a lot of hate, demonization of the Latino community, the queer community ... We need to remind each other that love is the answer -- not hate." Her film Kiss of the Spider Woman releases in theatres on Friday.