Luke Combs unveils 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night tour: Date, pre-sale tickets, cities and other key details

Country star Luke Combs has officially unveiled his 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night international tour, which will span two continents, eight countries, and 16 major stadiums around the world. He directly shared the exciting news with his fan base, the Bootleggers, and revealed major US cities he will be visiting, including Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, and Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Luke Combs announced his 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night international tour, covering eight countries and 16 major stadiums, beginning in March 2026.(lukecombs/Instagram)

The tour will kick off in March 2026.

Luke Combs tour dates

21 March 2026: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

4 April 2026: Carl Smith Center (Scott Stadium) in Virginia's Charlottesville

11 April 2026: Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, Iowa)

18 April 2026: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, Indiana)

25 April 2026: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

2 May 2026: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)

9 May 2026: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, Oklahoma)

16 May 2026: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

30 May 2026: Parc Jean-Drapeau (Montreal, Quebec)

6 June 2026: Rogers Stadium (Toronto, Ontario)

4 July 2026: Ullevi (Gothenburg, Sweden)

7 July 2026: Accor Arena (Paris, France)

11 July 2026: Johan Cruyff Arena (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

18 July 2026: Slane Castle (Ireland)

25 July 2026: Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (Edinburgh, Scotland)

Luke Combs My Kinda Saturday Night tour pre-sale tickets?

Tickets for the My Kinda Saturday Night tour will first be available through a pre-sale for The Bootleggers, beginning at 10 am (local time) on October 14. A general pre-sale will follow on October 15, with public ticket sales opening on October 17 at 10 am (local time).

Fans interested in joining The Bootleggers can register via Combs' official website, LukeCombs.com. According to the official website of Ticketmaster, fans can book tickets via the website as well.

Luke Combs on My Kinda Saturday Night tour

According to Country Central, Combs said, “This year has been awesome. We’ve gotten to play some of the most iconic festivals in the world and promote country music in ways that it normally isn’t.”

He continued, “That said, while the festivals are awesome, there’s nothing like a headline show on a full tour with all of my fans. It’s hard to beat! I can’t wait for March 2026 for the ‘My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.’” He added, "We’re going to 8 different countries, bringing along a ton of great support, and by then will have a lot of new music to play.”

The supporting acts will include Dierks Bentley, The Script, The Teskey Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James, and The Castellows.