Katie Porter screams at staffer for innocently popping into frame in resurfaced video, ‘Get out of my…’

Katie Porter was caught on video screaming at a staffer during a discussion on environmental policy for the Biden administration. Resurfaced video shows California’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate rebuking a staffer for innocently popping into frame. Katie Porter screams at staffer for innocently popping into frame in resurfaced video (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)

Porter was discussing environmental policy with then-Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm when the staffer came into frame. The former Congresswoman quickly switched from a professional tone to a rude tone while lambasting the staffer, Politico reported.

“Get out of my f–king shot,” Porter yelled at the surgical mask-wearing staffer.

The female staffer was seen interjecting with a correction to a statement made by Porter, who refused to ditch her rude tone. “Okay. Okay. You also were in my shot before that,” she said. “Stay out of my shot!”

Read More | Katie Porter accused of ‘brainwashing’ her 12-year-old daughter into worrying about abortion if she gets raped

Porter’s temperament has come under renewed scrutiny after she threatened to walk out of a CBS interview on being asked a simple question. “I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m going to call it,” Porter said in the meltdown.

‘Pride is a deadly sin’

The video of Porter rebuking the female employee is being widely circulated on social media.

Shocked Netizens commented on the above video, with one user writing, “Wow. This woman is evil. Who reacts this way?!!!” “Sad part is the staffer in the background is so used to getting cussed at that she doesn’t flinch. She’s just sipping her latte, correcting psych’s talking points, and getting verbally abused in stride,” one user wrote, while another said, “We’ll stay out of your shot If you stay out of the race for governor”.

“It is fascinating to me that this is the type of person who rises up in politics. Are we all like this? Honest question,” wrote a user, while another said, “She really thinks she’s important. Pride is a deadly sin. She must be possessed by a demon or two.” One wrote, “Imagine doing that to someone in the private sector with an HR department. FIRED!”