Katie Porter dubbed ‘Karen’ after CBS meltdown over Trump question goes viral

Democrat Katie Porter, the early frontrunner to become California's next governor, made headlines after she abruptly ended her CBS interview. Porter decided to “call it” after the interviewer mentioned she needed to win 40 per cent of California voters, who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2024 US Presidential polls, as per Fox News. Katie Porter gets called a ‘Karen’ after her CBS meltdown over Trump question goes viral(X/@katieporteroc)

Katie Porter faces backlash after CBS interview

After Katie Porter’s CBS interview went viral on the internet, political consultants and commentators gave the 51-year-old an earful on X, formerly Twitter. "Katie Porter is the epitome of a Karen," Republican digital operative Alec Sears wrote on the social media platform. Sears also condemned Porter’s “unearned ego” and “vile attitude”.

"This Katie Porter crashout is INCREDIBLE," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock wrote on X. Political consultant Liz Mair said that California Democratic consultants described Katie Porter as “the most unpleasant and unprofessional candidate.”

Following the CBS meltdown, Congressional Leadership Fund Communications Director Torunn Sinclair sent her “thoughts and prayers” to Porter’s campaign staff.

Political commentator Michelle Tafoya said the CBS interviewer had the right to ask Porter follow-up questions. Tafoya opined that Porter had “no business leading a state.”Democratic consultant Lis Smith also condemned Porter’s tackling of the media. She wondered how Porter acted “off camera” on X.

What happened on CBS?

Ahead of the upcoming 2026 California gubernatorial election, California Democrat Katie Porter interviewed with correspondent Julie Watts on CBS News. Watts asked Porter how she planned to win 40 per cent of California voters, who had opposed the Democratic Party and voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 US Presidential election.

“How would I need them in order to win, ma'am?” Porter asked Watts, as per USA Today. She also claimed that Watts was being “unnecessarily argumentative”. "I don't want to keep doing this. I'm going to call it. Thank you,” Porter said, abruptly ending her interview.

FAQs:

Who is Katie Porter?

A member of the Democratic Party, Katie Porter is the early frontrunner to become California's next governor. She previously served as a US representative from California.

Who is Katie Porter married to?

Katie Porter separated from her ex-husband, Matthew Hoffman, in 2013, after 10 years of marriage.

Which schools did Katie Porter attend?

Katie Porter attended Yale University and Harvard Law School.