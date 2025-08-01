California governor election 2026: Who’s running? Check full candidate list

Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday that she will not be participating in the race for California governor, leaving the space empty with no new frontrunner. Gavin Newsom has been appointed as the governor of the state for the past eight years. With his second term almost over, the 2026 elections for California governor present an opportunity for a fresh leader's face. Kamala Harris will not run for California governor, and Gavin Newsom's term to end soon; a crowded field of candidates emerged from both parties. (AP Photo/Juliana Yamada, File)(AP)

Who is running for California governor in 2026?

With a crowded field of both Republican and Democratic candidates vying for attention, voters are faced with a mix of well-known political figures. While some candidates bring name recognition, many others remain unfamiliar to the public, as reported by ABC7.

Democrats

Katie Porter

Former Congresswoman from Orange County, Katie Porter, has previously served in Washington from 2019 until 2025, when she stepped down to run for Senate. However, she lost in the primary to Adam Schiff. Beyond her time in Congress, she has built a distinguished career and is a tenured professor at UC Irvine's law school.

Eleni Kounalakis

Under Gavin Newsom, Kounalakis has served as California’s Lieutenant Governor for seven years. She also brings diplomatic experience with her as she was previously appointed as US Ambassador to Hungary by former President Barack Obama.

Antonio Villaraigosa

Antonio Villaraigosa served as the Mayor of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2013. He has also been long active in Democratic politics, including roles as co-chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign and chair of the 2012 Democratic National Convention. He previously ran for governor in 2018 when Newsom was elected.

Xavier Becerra

Becerra was the first Latino to serve as the Secretary of Health and Human Services under former President Joe Biden. He also served as California's Attorney General from 2017 to 2021. Prior to that, he was part of Congress.

Toni Atkins

Toni Atkins is a longtime California lawmaker who served as President Pro Tempore of the State Senate from 2018 to 2024. Before that, she made history as the Speaker of the State Assembly from 2014 to 2016.

Betty Yee

Betty Yee served as California’s State Controller from 2015 to 2023. Prior to that, she was a member of the State Board of Equalization from 2004 to 2015.

Stephen Cloobeck

American businessman Stephen Cloobeck is the founder of the timeshare company Diamond Resorts. He has donated to several democratic causes over the years and also appeared on the television show Undercover Boss.

Tony Thurmond

Tony Thurmond is the California State Superintendent of Public Instruction and was part of the state assembly from 2014 to 2018.

Republicans

Chad Bianco

Chad Bianco has served as Riverside County Sheriff since 2019 and is a prominent figure in California’s law enforcement community.

Steve Hilton

Former Fox News host Steve Hilton is a vocal supporter of Trump and continues to contribute to the news outlet. He was a British citizen who became a US citizen in 2021.

Green Party

Butch Ware

Butch Ware is a hip-hop artist and an associate professor who was also the vice presidential nominee for the Green Party in 2024.