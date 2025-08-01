California woman charged $8000 for 45 mins parking at Glendale hospital: Here's what happened next

A woman from Southern California was charged almost $8,000 for a 45-minute parking at Glendale Hospital. The woman initially thought the $8K ticket was an error, till her credit card was charged for it. Image for representation(Unsplash)

Cate Daniels parked her car in the lot when she went for her medical appointment last week. When the woman paid for parking, the machine gave her a receipt that stated the vehicle had been there since July 3, 2022, and she was charged $7829, ABC Eyewitness News reported.

What happened after the $8000 parking ticket

Daniels initially thought it was an error and drove away, but then saw her credit card was charged the four-figure fee.

She told the publication that she immediately returned and tried talking to someone. The woman noted that she was upset that her complaint was not taken seriously.

Daniels said “Initially, he saw July 3 on the ticket, and he said, 'You've been parked here for three weeks,” adding, “I said I've been parked here for 45 minutes. I said can I get a name of someone to speak with about this. He refused to give me a name.”

The woman reportedly lost her husband to cancer a year back and it was one of the reasons why the incident upset her so much, she said.

“I remember what it feels like to be in this state of crisis with health and with my husband.” she noted, adding, “Nobody needs something like that to have to contend with in the midst of all of that.”

Notably, the publication observed that one of the machines at the hospital parking lot seemed to have some issues. One driver struggled for a bit, but egged on by the honks of impatient drivers behind him, backed up and went to another exit.

A hospital spokesperson said “Glendale Memorial Hospital contracts with a third-party, Parking Company of America, to provide parking services for our patients and visitors... we were made aware of a billing error by the parking company that resulted in an overcharge for one guest. Once notified, the parking company promptly acknowledged the mistake and began processing a refund.”