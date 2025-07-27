Tesla owners beware! Thief enters Cyber Truck with one touch exploiting auto lock feature

Tesla owners beware, the auto lock feature could be used by thieves to gain access to your vehicle! The Tesla owner said that the thieves made away with a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses that cost him around $600. (AFP)

Eddie Villa, a Cyber Truck owner, thought his vehicle locked automatically, till a thief entered with just one touch – and all of this was recorded on camera.

“As I guess I'm getting my stuff, he's getting closer to the truck, but I didn't think too much of it,” he told ABC Eyewitness News, adding, “I walk away and he creeps up and hits the door button to unlock it like this, and it just stays open.”

How did the thief enter the Tesla car?

Villa was making a stop at the Staples in Downey, when he saw some suspicious people around his vehicle. He went back to his vehicle, when he realized he'd forgotten something in the car. This is when it struck him that things were off.

Speaking to the publication, he recalled “So as I'm coming out, I see the same first guy in the blue shirt walk away from my truck and then I also hear my truck lock, which should've already been locked,” adding, “So as I get closer I look into my truck and see the center console open.”

What did the thieves get from his Tesla Cyber Truck?

Villa said that the thieves made away with a pair of Louis Vuitton sunglasses that cost him around $600. The individual expressed gratitude that they didn't have the time to take anything else, but wanted his experience to serve as a warning to other Tesla owners.

He further told the publication, "Everybody's been telling me, 'You should be paying attention to hear it lock when you're walking away. I didn't. I was thrown off and I think I just got complacent," Villa said. “You know, I'm used to just walking away and the truck locks on its own. So if anything, you know, listen to it lock or manually lock it, one of the two.”