Angelina Jolie discusses The Outsiders, says Broadway musical had ‘extraordinary’ impact

The Outsiders, co-produced by Angelina Jolie, is an adaptation of the 1983 film The Outsiders based on a 1967 novel, also titled The Outsiders. The musical revolves around Ponyboy Curtis, his two brothers, and Johnny, his best friend, as per Deadline. In a conversation shared on YouTube, Angelina Jolie and director Danya Taymor discuss their show The Outsiders, with the former calling the show’s impact “extraordinary.” Angelina Jolie calls her Broadway musical The Outsiders ‘extraordinary’ ahead of its North American tour(AFP)

Angelina Jolie talks about The Outsiders

The Outsiders is all set for its North American tour that will begin in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 8, as reported by People. It will tour more than 30 cities till September 2026. In a video shared by the official production page to People, Danya Taylor talks about how The Outsiders is one of those “things” where different “races, political and religious beliefs, ages” can all be in a single space together and have a similar impact.

Replying to Danya, Angelina says, “Somebody said, ‘you know, this is a uniquely American story, ’ but I have also found it extraordinary how much the story has resonated globally.” Angelina adds, "Everywhere in the world has something that has challenged those neighborhoods, those families, those people, where you’re wondering your place, and where communities or class systems put people against each other and have made them feel very different and separate.”

Danya then concluded that the book, as well as the musical, has resonated with a lot of people, and that is indeed a rare quality in the current scenario. In another conversation with the creatives of the musical, Jolie also said that the show is different, and she knows a lot of people will drag their loved ones to watch the show with them, and the person who is dragged, too, will fall in love with the show.

More about The Outsiders

The Outsiders opened on Broadway on April 11 last year. It has won four Tony Awards, reports People. The tour is opening on October 8 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

The cast of the Broadway musical tour includes Banal Fambrini, Tyler Jordan Wesley, Jaydon Nget, Mark Doyle, Jackson Reagin, and Nolan White, among many others.

Also read: Angelina Jolie says 'I don't recognise my country' amid fears of Trump's free speech crackdown: 'These are heavy times'

FAQs:

Who has co-produced the Broadway musical, The Outsiders?

Angelina Jolie has co-produced the Broadway musical, The Outsiders.

How old is Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie is 50 years old.

When is the The Outsiders tour starting?

The tour is starting on October 8 and will open in Tulsa.