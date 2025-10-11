Cannon AFB shooting: Active shooter alert in New Mexico; emergency alert sent

An active shooter alert was sent for Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico on Friday. Cannon AFB said that the base and Chavez Housing are on lockdown. Maj. Jackie Pienkowski confirmed around 12:40 PM local time that the base had entered into ‘active shooter protocol’. An active shooter alert was sent for Cannon Air Force base(Cannon Air Force base)

The alert sent to Cannon personnel read: "Lockdown Lockdown Lockdown ... Active Shooter ... Cannon AFB and Chavez Housing Are On Lockdown. Seek Shelter Immediately."

Pienkowski said she would provide additional information as it becomes available. Curry County Sheriff Michael Brockett added he had no additional information, "Other than we have not been requested (to assist) at this time."

Where is Cannon AFB located?

Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) is located in Curry County, New Mexico, approximately 7 miles southwest of Clovis, New Mexico, and about 120 miles east of Albuquerque. Situated on the high plains of eastern New Mexico at an elevation of 4,295 feet, the base spans 27,000 acres near the Texas border, roughly 15 miles west of Farwell, Texas. Its geographic coordinates are approximately 34.3833° N, 103.3167° W.

The base is accessible via US Highway 60/84, with Clovis serving as the nearest major city.

The shooting alert comes days after the US 60-84 near Cannon Air Force Base was shut down for about eight hours after two trucks crashed and caught fire. No one was injured in the crash, officials said.

“The crash occurred when one of the trucks attempted to back onto U.S. 60-84 from the Curry Road railroad crossing,” an official told The News. “As far as the drivers escaping injury .... God is real.”