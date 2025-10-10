Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
Bucksnort explosion: What is Accurate Energetic Systems? What does it do? All on Tennessee blast

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 10:45 pm IST

A massive explosion rocked Accurate Energetic Systems, an explosives manufacturing facility in the Bucksnort area

A massive explosion rocked Accurate Energetic Systems, an explosives manufacturing facility in the Bucksnort area along the Hickman-Humphreys County line, Tennessee, on Friday morning. According to local media reports, several were left dead, and at least 19 people were unaccounted for. It is unclear what caused the blast at around 7:50 AM local time.

An Accurate Energetic Systems facility was rocked by an explosion on Friday(Accurate Energetic Systems)
An Accurate Energetic Systems facility was rocked by an explosion on Friday(Accurate Energetic Systems)

What is Accurate Energetic Systems? What does it do?

Accurate Energetic Systems, LLC, established in 1980, specializes in the development, manufacture, handling, and storage of high-quality energetic products for defense and commercial markets.

Based in McEwen, Tennessee, the company produces explosives and ammunition, including shotgun cartridges, as per its website. According to the Association of the United States Army, AES customers include the Defense Department and Homeland Security.

“We do have several people at this time unaccounted for. We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation. We do have some that are deceased," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at a news conference.

“This is a tragedy for our community,” McEwen Mayor Brad Rachford said.

