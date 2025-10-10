Search
Fri, Oct 10, 2025
Tennessee explosion: What caused the blast in Accurate Energetic Systems, Bucksnort? First details

Oct 10, 2025

Multiple people have died and several are missing after an explosion rocked Accurate Energetic Systems, according to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office. The company's website says it makes and tests explosives at an eight-building facility that sprawls across wooded hills near Bucksnort.

A massive explosion in Bucksnort killed several locals on Friday(X)
“We do have several people at this time unaccounted for. We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at a news conference.

"We do have some that are deceased.”

“Emergency personnel are on scene and actively managing the situation. Please avoid the area to allow responders to work safely and efficiently,” Humphreys County said in a statement.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation — and we ask that you keep everyone involved in your prayers.”

Cause of the explosion

While the exact cause of the explosion was not immediately known, videos from the scene showed heavy smoke rising from a debris field. NBC affiliate WSMV-TV reported that 19 people are still unaccounted for, and many others have been rushed to the hospital.

“This is a tragedy for our community,” McEwen Mayor Brad Rachford said.

