Donald Trump with ‘devil horns’? Truth behind viral White House photo of President

A picture of President Donald Trump is going viral online where he is seen sitting between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The image is being shared on social media with the claim that Trump has been photographed with ‘devil horns’. Donald Trump, during the Thursday cabinet meeting, reportedly basked in his achievement of the Israel-Hamas peace deal.(AFP)

The image is from October 9 and was taken during a cabinet meeting at the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington DC. It was clicked by Jim Watson for AFP.

US President Donald Trump (C) speaks, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R), during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 9, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Donald Trump's photo draws reactions

The photo has drawn several reactions online. “Trump with devil horns,” one person said on X, sharing a cropped version of the image. Another commented, “Trump with devil horns. Cropped with proper attribution.”

Yet another person remarked “new picture of trump with devil horns just dropped.”

The Devil is often depicted with horns as the imagery comes from the Middle Ages. However, the President was not photographed with horns at all. It is an illusion due to the light and the wall carving behind where he was seated.

A profile on X stated as much, sharing the image. “An image of the President positioned in front of a wall carving makes him seem as if he’s got HORNS resembling the DEVIL. The image is getting viral thanks to ‘Anti-MAGA’ pages online over multiple platforms,” the person noted.

Trump, during the Thursday cabinet meeting, basked in his achievement of the Israel-Hamas peace deal, Associated Press reported. He said it's “something that people said was never going to be done” and claimed the agreement could lead to an “everlasting peace.”

“Everything came together,” said Trump, who has long promoted himself as a master dealmaker from back when he was a New York real estate mogul. The president plans to cement the deal with a trip to the Middle East over the weekend. Trump also said he could participate in some kind of signing ceremony in Egypt, which has been a key player in negotiations, and speak to the Knesset in Israel.

(With AP inputs)