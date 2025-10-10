Donald Trump Jr's savage reply after Barack Obama praises President's Israel-Hamas peace deal: 'I'll finish...'

Former US President Barack Obama on X praised the possible end to the conflict in the Middle East after Israel and Hamas signed an agreement. This was the first phase of President Donald Trump's initiative to end the two-year war in Gaza, which upended the Middle East. Donald Trump Jr slammed Barack Obama after the former President lauded the possible end to Israel's war in Gaza. (X/@SteveLovesAmmo and X/@DeFi)

However, Donald Trump Jr, the current president's eldest son, had a savage reply to Obama's post. Here's what was said on X (formerly Twitter).

“After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered,” Trump's Democrat predecessor wrote.

Obama continued, “More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.”

Donald Trump Jr's reply to Obama

Replying to Obama's X post, Donald Trump Jr stated, “I’ll finish it for you. ‘Thank you, Donald Trump’." The President's son indicated that his father should be getting thanks for the deal between Israel and Hamas.

What next for Israel-Hamas peace deal

Further steps in Trump's 20-point plan have yet to be discussed. Those include how the shattered Gaza Strip is to be ruled when the fighting ends and the ultimate fate of Hamas, which has so far rejected Israel's demands it disarm. President Trump said he’ll travel to Israel to be on hand for the release of hostages under the terms of deal ending the war with Gaza.

“The hostages will be coming back Monday or Tuesday,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday. “I hope to be there.” He also raised the possibility that he would address Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.

(With Reuters and Bloomberg inputs)