White House reacts to Nobel Peace Prize announcement: 'They place politics over....'

As the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday that it will award the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado, rather than Donald Trump, the White House stated that “the US President will continue to make peace deals, end wars, and save lives.” US President Donald Trump(AP)

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” White House Director of Communications wrote on X.

However, the White House took a subtle dig at the Nobel committee, saying that they chose politics over peace.

“Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace,” White House statement read.

Trump has campaigned aggressively for the Nobel Peace Prize, and just this week announced a ceasefire and hostage deal to end the war in Gaza.

The Republican president has not yet commented on the Nobel decision, but he did post three videos on his Truth Social account on Friday morning showing supporters celebrating the Gaza deal.

Who won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025?

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote democracy at a time when an increasing number of countries are sliding into authoritarianism.

She will receive the prize worth 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million) “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Oslo-based Norwegian Nobel Committee said in a statement Friday.