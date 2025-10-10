'We base our decision only on...': Norwegian committee on why Trump didn't get Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela's opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, in a move that is likely to send ripples to the White House. US President Donald Trump, arrives to greet Alexander Stubb, Finland's president, not pictured, outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, US. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

President Donald Trump, who claimed to have resolved at least seven international conflicts, had long coveted the prestigious prize and at times openly expressed his desire to get the prestigious award. His Democratic predecessor Barack Obama won the peace prize in 2009.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, while addressing a question on Trump's claim to the peace prize, said that the decision on awarding the coveted prize is based on the work and will of Alfred Nobel, the founder of the Nobel Prize.

"This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So, we base only our decision on the work and will of Alfred Nobel," Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the committee, told a press briefing.

The five-strong Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the five Nobel prizes, base its decisions on the 1895 will of Alfred Nobel, who established the peace prize, alongwith literature, chemistry, physics and medicine.

Why Trump didn't get Nobel Peace Prize?

Trump had received several nominations for the prize from all across the world, including Russia, Rwanda, Gabon, Azerbaijan, and Cambodia. Several international leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Pakistani leader Shehbaz Sharif, have nominated the US President for the prize.

However, the awarding committee said they have seen several instances of campaigns and media attention regarding the peace prize.

“We receive thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say what for them leads to peace,” Jørgen Watne Frydnes said, adding that the committee values courage and integrity while awarding the annual prize.

Trump had reiterated several times, including at the UN General Assembly, that he should have been awarded Nobel prize for his contributions in ending "seven wars in seven months". The ceasefire in Gaza, that came into effect on Thursday, would be the eighth conflict ‘to have been mediated’ by Trump.

“They’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives,” Trump said on Thursday.