Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: Winner to be announced today, Trump eyes coveted award
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the recipient of the Peace Prize, the most highly anticipated of the prestigious Nobels, at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) in the capital, Oslo.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: The world is eagerly awaiting the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, scheduled to take place on Friday in Oslo, marking a pinnacle of Nobel Week. The prestigious award, presented by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, has drawn 338 nominations this year — including 244 individuals and 94 organisations....Read More
The official announcement will be delivered by Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee consists of five members: human rights advocate Jørgen Watne Frydnes, foreign policy scholar Asle Toje, former Acting Prime Minister Anne Enger, former Minister of Education Kristin Clemet, and former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Gry Larsen.
US President Donald Trump's aggressive push for a Nobel
This year’s prize has already stirred intense speculation, with US President Donald Trump emerging as a frontrunner following his aggressive push to secure the Nobel, including public declarations that he deserves it and calls to Norwegian officials.
The speculation has intensified with a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a possible peace deal. At the same time, the decision-makers at the Norwegian Nobel Committee have signalled that this pressure has been futile.
Several countries, including Israel, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Thailand, and Cambodia, are said to have nominated Trump, crediting him with mediating several long-standing conflicts.
Trump himself has repeatedly made his case for the Peace Prize, claiming to have brokered peace in numerous regions.
“I don’t know what they’re going to do, really, but I know this: that nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months, and I’ve stopped eight wars,” he said. “So that’s never happened before, but they’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives.”
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Top developments
- Watne Frydnes told Norwegian tabloid VG that the decision on this year’s Nobel Peace Prize was made on Monday.
- The five members of the committee held their final meeting on Monday, when they put the final touches on the statement they will release explaining their pick
- He also indicated in comments to public broadcaster NRK that the possible peace deal in the Middle East would only be considered for next year’s award.
- US President Donald Trump has become the favourite among the bookmakers, according to Oddschecker.
- The announcement is due just hours after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal that could help end the over two-year war in Gaza.
- Former US President Barack Obama famously got the prize in 2009, just months into the start of his presidency.
- Nominations for the 2025 prize closed on January 31.
- Norway is currently in negotiations with the US for a trade deal, hoping for a reduction of the 15% tariff on its shipments to the US.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: Trump's award bit puts Oslo in spotlight
US President Donald Trump's campaign has thrust Oslo into an uncomfortable spotlight, with media and observers worrying about the diplomatic and economic fallout for Norway should the independent five-member committee snub him.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: Trump's continued push for the award?
Trump’s aggressive push to secure the Nobel Peace Prize, including public declarations that he deserves it and calls to Norwegian officials, has intensified with a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a possible peace deal.
At the same time, the decision-makers at the Norwegian Nobel Committee have signalled that this pressure has been futile.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: Why today's announcement matters for Norway?
Norway is currently in negotiations with the US for a trade deal, hoping for a reduction of the 15% tariff on its shipments to the US. This week, Trade Minister Cecilie Myrseth will meet with officials in Washington, DC.
Nominations for the 2025 prize closed on January 31, shortly after Trump’s return to the White House. However, President Barack Obama famously got the prize in 2009, just months into the start of his presidency. That’s continued to irk Trump.
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: What time will the winner be announced?
The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the recipient of the Peace Prize, the most highly anticipated of the prestigious Nobels, at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) in the capital Oslo.