Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: Winner to be announced today, Trump eyes coveted award

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: The official announcement will be delivered by Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Live Updates: The world is eagerly awaiting the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, scheduled to take place on Friday in Oslo, marking a pinnacle of Nobel Week. The prestigious award, presented by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, has drawn 338 nominations this year — including 244 individuals and 94 organisations....Read More

The official announcement will be delivered by Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee, at the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee consists of five members: human rights advocate Jørgen Watne Frydnes, foreign policy scholar Asle Toje, former Acting Prime Minister Anne Enger, former Minister of Education Kristin Clemet, and former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Gry Larsen.

US President Donald Trump's aggressive push for a Nobel

This year’s prize has already stirred intense speculation, with US President Donald Trump emerging as a frontrunner following his aggressive push to secure the Nobel, including public declarations that he deserves it and calls to Norwegian officials.

The speculation has intensified with a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a possible peace deal. At the same time, the decision-makers at the Norwegian Nobel Committee have signalled that this pressure has been futile.

Several countries, including Israel, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Thailand, and Cambodia, are said to have nominated Trump, crediting him with mediating several long-standing conflicts.

Trump himself has repeatedly made his case for the Peace Prize, claiming to have brokered peace in numerous regions.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do, really, but I know this: that nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months, and I’ve stopped eight wars,” he said. “So that’s never happened before, but they’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives.”

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Top developments