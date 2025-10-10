Maria Corina Machado in tears after she hears of Nobel win, says 'I have no words'

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said on Friday that her Nobel Peace Prize 2025 is a win for “the whole movement and society”. FILE - Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado waves from atop a truck during the closing election campaign rally for presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP File)

Talking to the Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Kristian Berg Harpviken, Maria Corina said that she does not "deserve" the award as she is just one person.

The Venezuelan democracy activist was in tears when she was told that she had won this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

“Oh my God, I have no words,” she told Harpviken on a phone call.

“Thank you, but I hope you understand, this is a movement. This is the achievement of the whole society. I’m just one person. I certainly do not deserve this,” she added.

Maria Corina said that she was “honoured, humbled and grateful" on behalf of the Venezuelan people.

“We are not there yet. We are working very hard to achieve it, but I am sure that we will prevail,” she said on bringing democracy to Venezuela.

According to the chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, the former Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate was lauded for being a “key, unifying figure" in the once deeply divided opposition to President Nicolás Maduro’s government.