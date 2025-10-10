Bucksnort explosion: Where is Accurate Energetic Systems exactly located?

A manufacturing plant in Tennessee exploded on Friday morning, resulting in a tragic scene with “several people unaccounted for” and “some that are deceased,” according to local authorities. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis described the explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems as a “very devastating blast” that “encompassed one whole building,” as reported by NBC News. An explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in Tennessee occurred Friday morning, leading to multiple casualties and several missing individuals.(Image credit: www.aesys.biz)

Also Read: Tennessee explosion: What caused the blast in Accurate Energetic Systems, Bucksnort? First details

Where is Accurate Energetic Systems located?

Accurate Energetic Systems operates on a 1,300-acre site in Bucksnort, Tennessee, west of Nashville. The facility includes eight specialized production buildings and a modern lab, according to the plant's official website.

The Tennessee plant explosion took place at 7:45 am CDT, as reported by NBC News. AES was founded in 1980 and says its McEwen facility is "dedicated to the development, manufacture, handling, and storage of high-quality energetic products utilized in both defense and commercial markets.”

Also Read: Who is George Isbell Jr? Man arrested for threatening to kill Benny Johnson and his family over 'his views'

Hickman County Sheriff's Office issues statement

In a statement, the Hickman County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there was “an explosion” at the Accurate Energetic Systems. The statement further added, “Emergency services are currently on the scene working to address the situation. Important: Please avoid the area to allow emergency responders to do their work. If you are in the area, stay clear and follow the instructions from local authorities,” as reported by NBC News.