US immigration agents ‘chasing H-1Bs', claims expert: What to know amid Trump government crackdown

US immigration agents are ‘chasing H-1Bs’ claimed David J. Bier, Director of Immigration Studies, at Cato Institute. In a X post, he wrote “They are chasing H-1Bs now because they think they could be illegal." The NYT Chicago bureau chief said federal agents are asking people about their legal status outside churches, homeless shelters, apartment buildings, parks and even a cemetery.(AP)

“What a stupid government,” Bier further ranted. Cato Institute is an American libertarian think tank headquartered in Washington, DC. Bier shared a New York Times newsletter to substantiate his point.

His observation also comes amid a widespread crackdown on illegal immigration by the Donald Trump administration that has seen ICE agents make detentions in various parts of the country.

Encounter between immigration agents and H-1B holders

An October 16 newsletter penned by the NYT Chicago Bureau Chief detailed an encounter between immigration agents and foreign workers. It happened near Lake Michigan.

“I watched a black S.U.V. make a U-turn and chase down three young men,” the bureau chief detailed. Two armed immigration agents jumped out, and their faces were hidden behind balaclavas. One of them asked the young men what visas they held. They responded H-1Bs, and reportedly bore a look of bewilderment on their faces.

The young men had reportedly not done anything, the NYT staff member could see, that would have attracted the attention of the agents. The bureau chief added that the only thing was that they had brown skin. They were questioned and then let go by the agents. The bureau chief continued that such scenes are now taking place across Chicago every day with federal agents asking people about their legal status outside churches, homeless shelters, apartment buildings, parks and even a cemetery. Officers have reportedly questioned US citizens, and legal residents, seeking to see passports and visas as identity proofs.

While H-1B visa holders are there as foreign workers with special expertise, many people commenting on Bier's post were keener on highlighting how the immigration laws had been allegedly abused. “Abusing immigration law for decades and allowing in millions of illegals has natural consequences. I'm glad someone is working hard to clean things up,” one person wrote.

Another added, “That's the result of allowing tens of millions of illegal aliens into the country.” Yet another stated “There are multiple violations being committed by these H1B fraudsters, such as overstaying, working on B1/B2 visa etc. Its good to see ICE investigating them.”

Notably, the Donald Trump government has cracked down on the H-1B system as well with a $100,000 fee for new applications being announced.