Sydney Sweeney's Christy registers the 9th worst box office opening ever, earns just $600 per theatre

Actor Sydney Sweeney's disappointing run at the box office continues. Her latest release, Christy, a biopic of boxing champion Christy Martin, has fallen flat at the box office, registering one of the worst openings for a wide release in Hollywood history. Sydney Sweeney plays boxer Christy Martin in her biopic, Christy.

Christy is a box office bomb

Christy, directed by David Michôd, released in theatres this weekend on 7 November. According to Box Office Mojo, the film had a wide release in 2184 screens across North America. However, it managed to earn just $1.31 million in its opening weekend, resulting in an average of $600 per theatre over three days.

This is one of the lowest openings for a wide release in North America. Box Office Mojo's list puts Christy in the bottom 10 of all-time openings (excluding re-releases), with many pandemic-era releases faring better. The worst opening for a wide-release film was The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure, which earned just $444K in its opening weekend in 2012.

Internationally, too, Christy has not fared much better, earning just $39K outside North America. Its total worldwide gross after three days is a dismal $1.35 million. With a reported budget of over $15 million, Christy seems to be headed for losses at the box office.

All about Christy

Based on the life and death of boxer Christy Martin, Christy saw Sydney undergo a physical transformation, gaining considerable mass and muscle. The film also stars Ben Foster, Merritt Weaver, Katy O'Brian, Ethan Embry, and Chad L. Coleman.

Sydney Sweeney's torrid box office run

Christy is the fourth successive box office bomb starring Sydney. Before this, her film Eden earned $2.5 million on a $55 million budget. Immaculate and Madame Web also failed to reach their respective break-even points, as per reports. Sydney will be seen next in The Housemaid, a psychological thriller film directed by Paul Feig. It will release on 19 December.