Dakota Johnson says Madame Web's failure wasn't her fault: 'Decisions are made by people who don't have a creative bone'

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson has come out in defense of her maiden superhero film Madam Web. Dakota headlined the film as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who gains the superpower to see the future after a near-death experience. Directed by SJ Clarkson, the film was considered a box-office bomb with critics claiming it as the worst comic book movie yet. (Also read: ‘Finally, the era of rom-coms’: Materialists trailer starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal vows fans) Dakota Johnson in a still from Madame Web

Dakota says Madam Web's failure isn't her fault

The actor, who is busy promoting her latest Materialists with director Celine Song, looked back at the film's poor performance in an interview with LA Times and said, "It isn't my fault. There’s this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body," Dakota said.

"And it’s really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way. And I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else. And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time," she added.

Dakota Johnson's latest projects

Dakota is currently doing press rounds to promote her latest romantic-comedy Materialists that also stars Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. Directed by Celine Song, the film is already generating a lot of buzz and fans are hoping that it would revive the old-school romantic comedy genre in Hollywood. Dakota plays Lucy, a savvy matchmaker caught in a romantic triangle. The film follows her journey as she navigates her feeling for her charming ex played by Chris and a new suave, suitor enacted by Pedro. The film is set to hit the theaters on June 13.