Upcoming Marvel movies and shows: Spider-Man Brand New Day, VisionQuest and more

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) witnessed the release of three films this year, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel fans worldwide are now looking forward to other major releases in the renowned franchise, which has a busy schedule next year as well. Robert Downey Jr will play the villain, Doctor Doom, in Avengers Doomsday.

Several new projects, including films and shows, have been lined up for 2026, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day and VisionQuest. Here is taking a look at the upcoming MCU projects.

A look at upcoming Marvel films and series

Wonder Man (January 27, 2026)

Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a struggling actor with superpowers, strives to be cast as the comic book hero, Wonder Man, in the show on Disney+. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton has collaborated with showrunner Andrew Guest of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame on Wonderman, according to Variety.

Abdul-Mateen, known for his performances in Watchmen and Aquaman, will be joined by Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Olivia Thirlby and Demetrius Grosse in the show.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (March 2026)

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again will explore the aftermath of the recruitment of honest NYPD officers for the takedown of corrupt New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Vincent D’Onofrio had earlier told Variety that his character, Wilson Fisk, planned to “expand his reach beyond New York” in Season 2. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, will premiere on Disney+ in March next year.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026)

Tom Holland is returning as the web-slinger in Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day next year, after a multiversal team-up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their roles as Michelle "MJ" Jones and Ned Leeds, respectively, in the film.

Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Robert Downey Jr. will be playing Dr Victor von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, which will lead to Secret Wars. While Joe and Anthony Russo, who had directed Infinity War and Endgame, have directed Doomsday, renowned MCU screenwriter Stephen McFeely has worked on the script for the film.

VisionQuest (2026)

VisionQuest is the second WandaVision spin-off after Agatha All Along, which was released last year. VisionQuest will follow the journey of White Vision, an emotionless physical reproduction of the Vision Marvel fans adored.

Terry Matalas, executive producer for Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard,” is the showrunner for VisionQuest, which will premiere on Disney+. And while PTodd Stachwick will play Paladin, T’Nia Miller will appear as the robot Jacosta.

