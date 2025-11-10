Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on poor box office opening of Christy: ‘We don’t always just make art for numbers’

Sydney Sweeney is reacting to the underwhelming box office performance of her latest release, Christy. The actor took to her Instagram account to share BTS pics from the making of the film and said that she is ‘proud’ of the film she has made. The biopic drama stars Sydney in and as the former pro boxer Christy Martin. Sydney Sweeney plays former pro boxer Christy Martin in the film.

What Sydney said

Taking to her Instagram account, Sydney wrote: “I am so deeply proud of this movie. Proud of the film David made. proud of the story we told. proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin. This experience has been one of the greatest honours of my life.”

She added, “This film stands for survival, courage, and hope. Through our campaigns, we’ve helped raise awareness for so many affected by domestic violence. We all signed on to this film with the belief that Christy’s story could save lives.”

It further read, “thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. so yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you christy. i love you.”

Box office update

Meanwhile, the box office performance of her film has been poor. According to Box Office Mojo, the film managed to collect only $1.3 million for a per-theatre average of just $649. The film now ranks among the top 10 worst openings for a new release on more than 2,000 screens. Three of the films below were released during the pandemic period from April 2020 to May 2021.

The film tells the story of Martin's rise in the 1990s and charts her personal experiences, including her husband's attempted murder in 2010. It is produced by Black Bear, Anonymous Content, Votiv, Fifty-Fifty Films, and Yoki. Also starring Ben Foster and Merritt Wever, the film was released theatrically on November 7.