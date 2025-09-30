Tom Holland politely corrects reporter who refers to Zendaya as his girlfriend rather than fiancee. Watch

Hollywood star Tom Holland corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend. He got engaged to her in January, E! News reported. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star adorably corrected a journalist who referred to Zendaya, whom he got engaged to in January, as his ‘girlfriend’ while speaking on a panel. Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged in January this year.(AFP)

Tom corrects the reporter

In the clip shared to X, the reporter recalls a recent event attended by the Euphoria actress. "I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend. So, I was father of the year," as quoted by E! News.

In response to the anecdote, Tom said, quickly correcting, "Fiancee."

Tom and Zendaya's engagement

In January, Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, shared exclusive details about his son's engagement to Zendaya, which the couple has kept largely private.

In a post on Patreon, Dominic confirmed that Tom had indeed proposed to Zendaya in a carefully planned and intimate moment, as per E! News.

Days after Zendaya subtly hinted at her engagement by sporting a stunning 5-carat ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, Tom's father revealed the heartfelt preparation behind the proposal.

"He had purchased a ring," Dominic wrote in the 10 January post, adding, "he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear," as per E! News.

After Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed their engagement in January, following Zendaya sporting her ring at the Golden Globes, her stylist, Law Roach, revealed he will be involved in the wedding."It's far away," said Law at the Fashion Trust Awards in Los Angeles.

"They're both doing a bunch of movies this year and there's a lot of premieres next year so you'll see a lot of red carpets, " reported E! News.

Law shared that the wedding is not near. "I'm resting up for 2026." (ANI)